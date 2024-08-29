H 10 Q Flex PremiumFlex anti twist
Innovative PremiumFlex high-pressure hose with anti-twist system for twist-free work. 10 m long. Includes Quick Connect adapter. For devices in the classes K 2 to K 7. Not suitable for hose reel machines nor for Full Control, Power Control or Smart Control devices in classes K 4 to K 7.
10 m long PremiumFlex high-pressure replacement hose eliminates tripping hazards. Thanks to the patented anti-twist system, it is extremely flexible, enables work to be carried out unhindered and can be stored quickly and easily. And the Quick Connect adapter ensures the hose can be connected to the pressure washer in no time at all. Made from PVC- and phthalate-free material. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7, except for hose reel machines and Full Control, Power Control and Smart Control devices in classes K 4 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Replacement hose 10 m
- Large operating radius.
Quick Connect adapter
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Anti-twist system
- No more tripping hazards: the hose does not twist and remains flexible for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (MPa)
|18
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65