10 m long PremiumFlex high-pressure replacement hose eliminates tripping hazards. Thanks to the patented anti-twist system, it is extremely flexible, enables work to be carried out unhindered and can be stored quickly and easily. And the Quick Connect adapter ensures the hose can be connected to the pressure washer in no time at all. Made from PVC- and phthalate-free material. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7, except for hose reel machines and Full Control, Power Control and Smart Control devices in classes K 4 to K 7.