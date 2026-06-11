HEPA 13 filter, packaged

HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% separation degree certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.

Our HEPA 13 filter retains minute particles in the range of a few micrometres thanks to its impressive separation degree of 99.95 percent. Aerosols, viruses and germs are almost completely absorbed due to the high filter capacity and not released back into the ambient air. Certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019, the HEPA 13 filter also complies with the high safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 72 x 55
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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