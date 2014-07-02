Paper filter bags KFI 222
Two-ply paper filter bags with excellent filter performance. The paper filter bags also impress with high tear-resistance and reliably keep dust and dirt inside the device. Five bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Two-layer
- Tear resistance
- Outstanding filter capacity
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 120 x 7
Application areas
- Dry dirt