Replacement nozzle for T-Racer

High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the device classes K2-K5 (T 250, T 300, T 400).

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 125 x 30
Compatible machines