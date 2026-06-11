Round brush set

Practical round brush set with two black and two yellow brushes – perfect for use in different areas.

The round brush set contains two black and two yellow round brushes. Perfect for use in different areas. For example, one colour can be used in the bathroom and the other for cleaning tasks in the kitchen. The flexible bristles in the steam brush accomplish practically every task reliably and effortlessly.

Features and benefits
Two different colours (black and yellow)
  • Hygienic work in various areas of use (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
High quality material of the bristles
  • Remove stubborn dirt easily.
  • Long lifetime thanks to slower wear of the bristles.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 40 x 26 x 26
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Fittings
  • WC
  • Bathroom
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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