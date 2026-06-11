SV round brush kit

Round brush set in four different colours for different uses.

Practical round brush set in four different colours for different uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home. Brushes can be used with: SV 1902 and SV 1802.

Features and benefits
4 different colours
  • Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
High quality material of the bristles
  • Easy removal of coarse dirt
  • No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 30 x 30 x 40
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bathroom
  • Fittings
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • WC
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.