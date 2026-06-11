Textile care nozzle

Textile care nozzle for freshening up and smoothing clothes and textiles, as well as the effective elimination of odours. With integrated lint remover.

Textile care nozzle for freshening up and smoothing clothes and textiles, as well as the effective elimination of odours. The practical textile care nozzle can be used on hanging clothes and textiles in a convenient and space-saving arrangement. The integrated lint remover removes fluff in an instant.

Features and benefits
Lint remover
  • Easy removal of lint and hair from textiles.
Consistent steam output on the textile nozzle
  • Optimal flattening of textiles possible
  • Optimal refreshing of textiles possible
Slender shape
  • Easy ironing of sleeves
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 340 x 43 x 39
Application areas
  • Freshening up clothes and textiles
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
  • Interiors
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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