Window nozzle

Window nozzle for very easy and deep cleaning of glass, windows or mirrors with the steam cleaner.

With the window nozzle glass surfaces can be easily cleaned with the steam cleaner without leaving any streaks. This extends not only the field of application of the Kärcher steam cleaners, but also ensures sparkling windows and mirrors.

Features and benefits
High-quality squeegee blade
  • Streak-free cleaning of glass, windows, mirrors and optimal removal of steam and the dirt.
Steam openings in the nozzle
  • The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
Small and lightweight design
  • Simple handling for deep cleaning results.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 255 x 43 x 130
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

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