WR 10

In combination with hot water high-pressure cleaners our WR 10 weed remover enables fast and thorough weed removal. With 10 cm spray head and nozzle adapter.

Up to 98 °C hot water from a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher and our WR 10 weed remover with 10 centimetre spray head guarantee effective and efficient weed removal also in confined spaces. An integrated nozzle adapter ensures an optimal flow of the hot water and also allows any of our high-pressure machines to be used. The compact and lightweight design of the weed remover facilitates your work and allows effortless as well as longer, uninterrupted work.

Features and benefits
Effective weed removal with the optimal combination of weed remover and hot water high-pressure cleaner
  • Integrated nozzle adapter for the correct water volume for each Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaner.
  • The latest Kärcher burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C).
Compact weed remover with lightweight design
  • The compact design allows work in restricted spatial conditions.
  • The lightweight design relieves the user and permits longer work intervals.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
Videos
Application areas
  • Effective, chemical-free and comfortable weed removal in the municipal environment
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

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+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

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