WR 20

For thorough weed removal: The WR 20 weed remover for use with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. Equipped with a 20 cm wide nozzle bar and nozzle adapter.

Quick, thorough and comfortable: Our WR 20 weed remover shows its true skill when combined with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. For effective weed removal the high-pressure cleaner provides an optimal water temperature of 98 °C. The nozzle adapter guarantees an optimised flow of the hot water at the 20 cm wide lance, thus facilitating the lasting removal of undesired weeds.

Features and benefits
Optimised compatibility of high-pressure cleaner and weed lance for effective weed removal
  • The integrated nozzle adapter guarantees constant water flow over the entire nozzle bar.
  • The latest burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C).
Compact design of the weed lance
  • The compact design enables use in confined spaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Application areas
  • Effective and convenient removal of weeds
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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