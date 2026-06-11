WR 50

In combination with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher, the 50 cm wide weed remover WR 50 is ideal for removing weeds. It comes with an adaptive chassis and nozzle adapter.

Efficient and effortless weed removal: Simply attach the WR 50 weed remover to your hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher and thoroughly remove the annoying weeds with ease and for a long time. The high-pressure cleaner supplies an optimal temperature of 98 °C for weed removal, whereas the nozzle adapter ensures an optimal water flow at the 50 cm wide nozzle bar. Thanks to the adaptive wheel attachment kit for the lance, you also work comfortably and fatigue-free for longer periods.

Features and benefits
Adaptive wheel attachment kit included
  • Comfortable and effortless operation during longer periods of use.
  • An optimal operating distance from the ground is guaranteed at all times.
Optimised compatibility of high-pressure cleaner and weed lance for effective weed removal
  • The integrated nozzle adapter guarantees the correct water volume according to the high-pressure cleaner used.
  • The latest burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C).
Compact design of the weed lance
  • The compact design enables use in confined spaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.5
Application areas
  • Effective and convenient removal of weeds
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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