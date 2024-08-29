High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 Classic
User-friendly HD 6/15-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner. With high-performance crankshaft pump, ceramic pistons, cutting-edge sealing technology and up to 600 litres water volume per hour.
Long service interval, premium components, high power, simple operation: Our HD 6/15-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its 600 litre water volume per hour, high-performance crankshaft pump, ceramic pistons and cutting-edge sealing technology ensuring extreme cleaning efficiency and durability. The single-phase AC-powered machine also boasts an ultra-compact design and low weight, as well as practical storage solutions for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. What's more, all the relevant components are easily accessible in the unlikely event of needing servicing.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustExtra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times.
Especially easy to maintainWide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for protecting the pump. Integrated nozzle storage.
Improved cleaning performancePatented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal.
Excellent mobility
- Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling.
- The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 600
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 150 / 7 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar)
|190
|Connected load (kW)
|3.4
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|48.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|56.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|709 x 469 x 1000
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 850 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning