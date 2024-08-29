High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 Classic

User-friendly HD 6/15-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner. With high-performance crankshaft pump, ceramic pistons, cutting-edge sealing technology and up to 600 litres water volume per hour.

Long service interval, premium components, high power, simple operation: Our HD 6/15-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its 600 litre water volume per hour, high-performance crankshaft pump, ceramic pistons and cutting-edge sealing technology ensuring extreme cleaning efficiency and durability. The single-phase AC-powered machine also boasts an ultra-compact design and low weight, as well as practical storage solutions for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. What's more, all the relevant components are easily accessible in the unlikely event of needing servicing.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 Classic: Durable and robust
Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times.
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 Classic: Especially easy to maintain
Wide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for protecting the pump. Integrated nozzle storage.
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 Classic: Improved cleaning performance
Patented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal.
Excellent mobility
  • Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling.
  • The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220
Frequency (Hz) 60
Flow rate (l/h) 450 - 600
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 70 - 150 / 7 - 15
Max. pressure (bar) 190
Connected load (kW) 3.4
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 48.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 56.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 709 x 469 x 1000

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 850 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Anti-twist system (AVS)
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
