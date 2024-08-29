Long service interval, premium components, high power, simple operation: Our HD 6/15-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its 600 litre water volume per hour, high-performance crankshaft pump, ceramic pistons and cutting-edge sealing technology ensuring extreme cleaning efficiency and durability. The single-phase AC-powered machine also boasts an ultra-compact design and low weight, as well as practical storage solutions for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. What's more, all the relevant components are easily accessible in the unlikely event of needing servicing.