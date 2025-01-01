The challenge
To efficiently remove swarf and cooling lubricant in order to improve occupational safety and increase machine availabilityTo sensibly integrate vacuum systems into the existing manufacturing environment
Powerful vacuuming, clean manufacturing: To manufacture perfect end products, swarf and liquids need to be reliably removed. Kärcher can provide you with a tailor-made vacuuming solution.
Ten Kärcher IVR-L 100/30 Ef stationary vacuum systems with electrical filter cleaning, an integrated rinsing device and automatic swarf removal
1. Improved occupational safety and reduced costs because compressed air cleaning is no longer required
2. Quiet vacuuming solution directly at the workplace
3. Maximum availability and process stability of CNC machines thanks to:
4. System integration with individually designed lines and vacuum points