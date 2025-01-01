      Reference ZF Steyr, Austria

      Powerful vacuuming, clean manufacturing: To manufacture perfect end products, swarf and liquids need to be reliably removed. Kärcher can provide you with a tailor-made vacuuming solution.

      The challenge

      To efficiently remove swarf and cooling lubricant in order to improve occupational safety and increase machine availabilityTo sensibly integrate vacuum systems into the existing manufacturing environment

      The solution

      Ten Kärcher IVR-L 100/30 Ef stationary vacuum systems with electrical filter cleaning, an integrated rinsing device and automatic swarf removal

      Benefits

      1. Improved occupational safety and reduced costs because compressed air cleaning is no longer required

      2. Quiet vacuuming solution directly at the workplace

      3. Maximum availability and process stability of CNC machines thanks to:

      • the option for continuous vacuuming – thanks to electrical filter cleaning and automatic swarf removal
      • consistently high suction power – because the integrated rinsing device prevents deposits in the filter tower

      4. System integration with individually designed lines and vacuum points