Cartridge filter
Kärcher cartridge filter suitable for wet and dry use without filter replacement.
The cartridge filter from Kärcher allows wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. The filter also impresses with its high dust retention rating so that dirt in the exhaust air of the vacuum cleaner stands no chance. The screw plug for the fastening of the filter is also included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Filter material
- Allows wet and dry suction without having to change the filter
- High degree of dust retention
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|122 x 122 x 116