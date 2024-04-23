DB 180 dirt blaster for K 7
Dirt blaster with powerful top rotary nozzle for Kärcher pressure washers in class K 7. For particularly stubborn dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.
Powerful on very stubborn dirt: the dirt blaster with top rotary nozzle for all Kärcher pressure washers in class K 7. With the rotating point jet and large area performance, even atmospheric dirt, like that on mossy or weathered surfaces, can be removed easily.
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
- Effective removal even of stubborn dirt on delicate surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
- Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Garden and stone walls
- Moss