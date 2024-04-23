Detail brush

The small and powerful fine-detail brush for mobile cleaning guarantees the targeted removal of dirt in hard-to-reach places. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.

The fine-detail brush combines the effect of a flat water stream and the mechanical cleaning power of the bristles for thorough cleaning of hard-to-reach and angled areas, for example on bicycles. The dirt is loosened and washed away directly. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The brush is fitted directly on the trigger gun. The brush head can be replaced if necessary. The fine-detail brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.

Features and benefits
Detail brush: Delicate yet effective fine-detail brush
Delicate yet effective fine-detail brush
Thorough removal of dirt deposits even in hard-to-reach areas.
Detail brush: Removable brush head
Removable brush head
Easy retrofitting for hygienic cleaning at any time.
Detail brush: Mountable on the trigger gun
Mountable on the trigger gun
One-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 200 x 35 x 48
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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