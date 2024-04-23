Detail nozzle
The detail nozzle cleans details, narrow crevices and stubborn dirt. It is adapted to the pressure washer's spray gun and produces a powerful thin jet.
The detail nozzle with its powerful thin jet is especially suited to cleaning details and narrow crevices as well as removing somewhat more stubborn dirt. It perfectly complements the flat jet nozzle which is included with the pressure washer. Not suitable for washing pets.
Features and benefits
Point jet
- Thin jet for targeted cleaning.
Powerful
- For somewhat more stubborn dirt, details and narrow crevices.
Mounted on the trigger gun
- Simple nozzle change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|29 x 27 x 27