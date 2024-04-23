The Renovation KFI 489 special fleece filter bags are ideal for vacuuming dry and damp dirt and are also perfect for vacuuming fine dust generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The five-layer, extremely tear-resistant fleece material with a prefilter ensures that the filter surface does not clog, thus guaranteeing long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. Developed as a customer-fit for Kärcher Home & Garden WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Scope of supply: 4 bags.