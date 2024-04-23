Foam nozzle, 0.3 litre
Foam nozzle with powerful foam effortlessly cleans all types of surfaces, e.g. car or motorcycle paint, glass or stone, 0.3 litre container.
Foam nozzle with extra powerful foam effortlessly cleans all types of surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or stone. Ideal for cars, conservatories, garden furniture, facades, stairs, caravans, paths, walls, blinds, patios, drives, etc. Container 0.3 litres. Fill Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle and connect to the gun. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers. Suitable for use with Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.
Features and benefits
Easy replacement of various RM
- Extremely user-friendly.
Powerful, adhering foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Adjustable jet level
- For easy cleaning
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|265 x 265 x 90
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Terrace
- Façade
- Garden and stone walls
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Mobile homes
- Stairs