FRV 50 ME

Thanks to automatic suction of the waste water, the stainless steel FRV 50 Me surface cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85 °C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 7.5 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 1,300 l/h / 85 °C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17,5
Compatible machines
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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