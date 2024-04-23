The scrubbing brush is ideal for quickly and thoroughly loosening and washing away stubborn dirt such as a sticky film of pollen on garden furniture or encrusted grime. Its combination of pressure jet and bristles ensures particularly powerful cleaning power, even for quick cleaning. Application areas include, for example, garden furniture, bicycles and other outdoor equipment. The brush is fitted directly on the trigger gun. With its anti-slip profile and ergonomic shape, the brush fits comfortably in the hand for safe and fatigue-free work. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The scrubbing brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.