Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 4 m, clip 1.0, bayonet 1.0
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 4 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 4 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 1.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 1.0 connection. Both connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016. The bayonet 1.0 connection is the same for all nominal widths (35, 40 and 50). The adapter for NT hoses with bayonet connection 1.0 can be used to attach all hoses with bayonet 1.0 connection in order to connect to the new accessory system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|4
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Connection on the accessories side*
|Clip 1.0
|Connection on the machine side**
|Bayonet 1.0
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|430 x 430 x 110
*Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
*Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.
**Bayonet 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
**Bayonet 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.