Indoor tap adaptor
Indoor tap connector Allows indoor connection of a garden hose. Easy connection with brass internal thread with robust thread protection.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the connector for indoor taps for connecting a garden hose. This high-quality universal indoor tap connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The robust brass internal thread with thread protection ensures easy connection. Tap connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Attachment with brass inner thread
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Thread protection
- For easy attachment
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|54 x 34 x 34
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Garden tools and equipment