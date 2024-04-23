I - Connector
The I-piece connects two Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses. Using the I-piece, the soaker hose, for example, can be connected to the Kärcher Rain System®.
The I-piece is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It connects two Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses together and allows for individual adjustment as required. The I-piece is ideal for connecting the soaker hose to the end of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or connecting two Kärcher Rain System® hoses together. The hose is extremely easy to install, without the use of tools. The hose is simply pushed onto the I-piece and fixed using a union nut. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The highly efficient watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with soaker and spray collars, can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.
Features and benefits
I-piece with two connections
- For connecting Kärcher Rain System® hoses and soaker hoses.
Ergonomic design
- Easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|101 x 26 x 26
Scope of supply
- I-connectors: 2 Piece(s)
