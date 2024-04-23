Micro Sprayer Set
The nozzle kit contains various spray, sealing and drip collars for affixing to the Kärcher Rain System® for individual expansion of the efficient watering system.
The nozzle kit is an expansion kit for the Kärcher Rain System® and contains 5 drip collars, 10 sealing and spray collars (4x 90°, 4x 180°, 2x 360°) and 5 ground spikes. The drip and spray collars can be affixed at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. Installation of the collars is fast, easy and does not require any tools. The integrated needle on the opened collar is simply stuck into the hose. Closing the collar fixes it securely to the hose. The water volume of the drip collar can be adjusted as required (0-10 l/h). The alignment of the spray angle can be adjusted horizontally and vertically thanks to the rotatable spray collar head. On the nozzle, the water volume can be adjusted from 0 - 55 l/h in order to save money and resources. Unnecessary hose holes can be resealed securely with the sealing collars. The Kärcher Rain System® works with max. 4 bar, combines the advantagesof micro-dipping and conventional watering and can be individually adapted to almost any garden.
Features and benefits
Extension kit for the Kärcher Rain System®
- Extension of the Kärcher Rain System®.
Water volume of the spray nozzles and drip collars can be adjusted
- Targeted and need-based watering of plants.
Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Flexible and precise mounting.
Collars with integrated needle
- Installation without the use of tools.
Adjustable spray head with spray collars
- Spray angle can be easily and optimally adjusted.
Spray collars with different nozzle heads
- Different spray angles for targeted watering.
Resealable collars
- Collars can be attached flexibly and removed according to requirements.
Ground spike with marking tool
- Determine the optimal insertion depth.
Ground spike with rubber ring for fixing
- Kärcher Rain System® hose and soaker hose can be optimally fixed.
Rubberised surface on the inside of the sealing collars
- Secure resealing of collar holes in the hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|15 x 24 x 54
Scope of supply
- Drip nozzles: 5 Piece(s)
- Sealing collars: 10 Piece(s)
- Hose spikes: 5 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 360°: 2 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 180°: 4 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 90°: 4 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Water volume can be regulated
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants