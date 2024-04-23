Kärcher Rain Box
The extendable Kärcher Rain Box with filter, drip collars, connection parts and hoses is the ideal ready-for-connection starter set for efficient garden watering.
The Kärcher Rain Box is the ideal starter kit for efficient, economical and need-based garden watering. The Kärcher Rain Box contains a G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece for connection to a tap, 2 couplings, 1 filter, 15 m Kärcher Rain System® hose (consisting of input hose and for attachment of collars), 10 m soaker hose, 4 T-pieces with regulation, 4 I-pieces, 10 drip collars and 5 ground spikes for fixing the hoses. All parts can be installed without the use of tools. The drip collars can be attached to the Kärcher Rain System® hose and adjusted (0-10 l/h) as desired. The soaker hose drips evenly over the entire length and can be optimally adjusted using the adjustable tee on the T-piece. The system runs with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to every garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-orientated watering control.
Features and benefits
Complete kit
- Complete Kärcher Rain System® starter kit.
- Ready to use: All system-relevant components are included in the kit.
Drip collar with water volume regulation
- Targeted and need-based watering of plants.
Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Flexible and precise mounting.
Drip collar with integrated needle
- Installation without the use of tools.
Resealable drip nozzle
- Collars can be flexibly mounted and removed as required.
Manageable number of components
- No extensive planning required.
Integrated Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Extremely flexible for laying.
T-piece with water volume regulation
- Optimal water volume regulation for the drip hose.
Expandability
- Can be easily extended with other Kärcher Rain System® components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|380 x 289 x 113
Scope of supply
- Includes filter
- T-connectors with water flow regulation: 4 Piece(s)
- I-connectors: 4 Piece(s)
- Hose stops, large: 5 Piece(s)
- Drip nozzles: 10 Piece(s)
- Hose spikes: 5 Piece(s)
- Trickle hose: 10 m
- Kärcher Rain System® hose: 1/2″, 1 x 15 m
- Connector: 2 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G1, G3/4: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Water volume can be regulated
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Hedges
- Planting in rows