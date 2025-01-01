Know what you are dealing with: A brief introduction to the materials science of ceramics
Walls and floors are made with many different appearances and materials. There is natural stone, such as marble or granite, as well as cement-bound artificial stone, such as terrazzo or agglo marble. Where ceramic tiles are used, a distinction is made between five different types of surface:
- Terracotta: Red and warm in colour, coarse in texture, rather rustic in appearance
- Clinker: Red or yellow colouring, popular for workshop floors or external walls; glazed or unglazed
- Fine stone: Mostly solid-coloured, printed or polished, microporous surface
- Earthenware: Softer, less mechanically resilient, suitable for walls, glazed
- Stoneware: Glazed or unglazed; unglazed version with a rough surface is often laid in kitchens with studs (raised pattern structure) to minimise risk of slipping