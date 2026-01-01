Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C | Kärcher

Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.

Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpm Very quiet operation with high area coverage. For excellent polishing results. Integrated power outlet For suction unit attachment to reduce dust development. No additional cord is required, which means more efficient cleaning. Large wheels for excellent mobility Easy to transport, even over longer distances. Can easily be carried over stairs. Can also be transported in the parking position. Whisper quiet Can also be used in noise-sensitive areas (e.g. hotel, hospital or office). Very low deck Reaches under furniture and radiators. Extensive range of accessories Accessories tailored to the application, e.g. various brushes, pad drive boards, different pads, suction unit, etc. Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.