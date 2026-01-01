Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C | Kärcher

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Single-disc machine
Part number: 1.291-251.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
400
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
22
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
55
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
33.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
620 x 430 x 1230
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas