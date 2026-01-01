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    Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor polisher with a grey body, black handle, and two wheels, designed for cleaning and polishing surfaces.

    Single-disc machine

    BDS 43/DUO C

    Part number: 1.291-250.0

    • Variable speed (150 or 300 rpm) selectable via toggle switch
    • Robust and powerful motor
    • Ultra-quiet machine
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