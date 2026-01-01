Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C | Kärcher

The BDS 43/DUO C universal single-disc machine delivers maximum versatility, power, and ease of use across a wide range of professional floor care applications. Driven by a robust 1500 W motor, this dual-speed machine effortlessly transitions between 150 and 300 rpm to adapt to different surfaces, allowing you to seamlessly switch from scrubbing hard floors and shampooing carpets to polishing surfaces. Despite its high performance, the machine is engineered for excellent balance and exceptionally smooth running, which significantly reduces operator fatigue during long shifts. Furthermore, the generous 43 cm working width ensures efficient coverage, while the wide, ergonomic handle supports intuitive handling so that even inexperienced operators can manage and guide the machine safely and without difficulty.

Two Speeds 150 rpm and 300 rpm selectable with toggle switch. Switch can be easily reached on the intermediate rail. Whisper quiet Can also be used in noise-sensitive areas (e.g. hotel, hospital or office). Powerful motor Extremely robust and durable High torque for efficient working. Very low deck Reaches under furniture and radiators. Large wheels for excellent mobility Easy to transport, even over longer distances. Can also be carried over stairs. Extensive range of accessories Accessories tailored to the application case, such as a tank, brushes in different degrees of hardness, pad drive board, different pads, microfibre pad, diamond pads, etc. Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.