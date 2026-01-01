Single-disc machine BDS 43/ Orbital C | Kärcher

Maximum cleaning efficiency, large range of applications, user-friendly handling: Our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C impresses particularly in the area of building cleaning, whether it is in offices, the retail sector, hospitals or schools.With innovative technology the machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus making possible a versatile range of applications, from deep scrubbing to polishing and crystallisation through to decoating.Its working width of 43 centimetres also permits work in narrow or furnished areas.

Easy and intuitive operation Convenient and easy handling. Very good balance and quiet operation. Helps to avoid operating errors. Reverse handle mode Increases the brush pressure from 38 up to 55 kilograms. High cleaning efficiency also in difficult conditions. Easy work, also in confined spaces. 90° tilting head Allows simple and quick exchange of the pad. Increases comfort, avoids wet pads on floors. Roto-orbital motion Excellent scrubbing result with up to 50% reduced cleaning time. Superb cleaning results on all floor types. Reduced cleaning and training costs. Powerful motor Extremely robust and durable Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.