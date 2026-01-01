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    Single-disc machine BDS 43/ Orbital C | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor polisher with a grey body, red pad, and black wheels, featuring a handle with yellow accents.

    Single-disc machine

    BDS 43/ Orbital C

    Part number: 1.291-252.0

    • Innovative orbital technology
    • Reverse handle mode, increases brush pressure from 38 to up to 55 kg
    • 90° tilting head allows for quick pad changes