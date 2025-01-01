Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 1.394-274.0SHELL machine so battery and charger not included: The powerful and long-lasting cordless backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp from Kärcher for cleaning tasks in the narrowest of spaces.
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l)
5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Air flow (l/s)
40
Nominal power (W)
500
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
223 / 22.3
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 150 approx. 200
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 50 max. 22 max. 64 max. 30
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
44 68
Charging current (A)
6
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 320 x 510
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas
BVL 5/1 Bp