Our ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp is the first vacuum cleaner which, thanks to the innovative EPP material, weighs only < 4.6 kg (carrying weight on the back) and whose material properties make it ultra-robust as well as durable. With an output of 500 watts, a long battery running time and a 5-litre container, the backpack vacuum cleaner is the first choice anywhere where narrow spaces make cleaning tasks difficult – whether in the cinema, in a plane, on buses and trains, for office cleaning or even on stairs. The ergonomic carrying frame and sophisticated operation, with all important operating functions and additional features controlled via a control panel on the waist strap, as well as easy handling with separate designs for right-handed and left-handed users, make it comfortable and effortless to use. The brushless EC motor is also extremely resistant to wear and tear. Various accessories are supplied as standard. A HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding charger must be ordered separately.

Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuum Manufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport. Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene) Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable. Great ergonomics Carrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work. Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions. The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people. Brushless EC drive High wear resistance and long service life. Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity. eco!efficiency mode The eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed. Increases productivity and safety while working.