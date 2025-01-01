Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher backpack vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, featuring a black and yellow design.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022
    Green Good Design Award 2022
    Innovation Award 2022

    BVL 5/1 Bp

    Part number: 1.394-274.0

    SHELL machine so battery and charger not included: The powerful and long-lasting cordless backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp from Kärcher for cleaning tasks in the narrowest of spaces.

