Car nozzle, ID 35, 90 mm | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.906-108.0Flat angled, convenient, plastic, DN 35 car cleaning nozzle designed for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners with bends. Working width: Approx. 90 mm.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
90
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
240 x 130 x 100
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas