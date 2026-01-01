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    Case sheet steel | Kärcher

    Blue metal box, yellow safety rope with hooks, and yellow-black safety harness on white background.

    Case sheet steel

    Part number: 6.988-152.0

    Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.
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