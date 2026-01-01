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    Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g | Kärcher

    Beige cotton mop head with label showing care instructions and Kärcher branding. Made in Italy, 100% regenerated cotton.

    Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g

    Part number: 6.999-357.0

    • Mop clamp
    • 100% cotton
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water, good liquid absorption capacity
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