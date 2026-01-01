☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Classic Dust Mop Holder 80 cm | Kärcher

    Floor mop frame with a teal handle attachment, featuring a rectangular metal structure.

    Classic Dust Mop Holder 80 cm

    Part number: 6.999-093.0

    • Bag holder, 360° rotatable mop holder
    • Attachment with folding mechanism, 80 cm
    Make an enquiry