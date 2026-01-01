Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, and wheels for mobility.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    Cold Water Pressure Washer HD 4/11 C Bp

    Part number: 1.520-928.0

    • Independent high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources
    • 36 V battery platform, detergent inlet, water suction, ECO mode
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force, dirt blaster
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