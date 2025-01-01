Free Shipping Over €50
Carpet vacuum sweeper
Part number: 1.517-301.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Working width (mm)
450
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
625
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1800
Vacuum (mbar)
1
Container capacity (l)
20
Rated input power (W)
300
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
56
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
36
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
36.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
43.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
980 x 675 x 1070
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
