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    FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform | Kärcher

    Kärcher FloorPro Professional detergent bottle with green cap, featuring an indoor hallway image on the label.

    FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform

    Part number: 6.296-053.0

    EU Ecolabel certified, extra low-foaming and highly concentrated: the environmentally friendly floor cleaner for manual and machine maintenance cleaning of all hard and resilient floors.
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