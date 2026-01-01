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    FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner bottle with yellow cap, labelled for professional use.

    FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753

    Part number: 6.295-587.0

    The specialist for fine stoneware tiles. The surfactant-free cleaner reliably removes grease, oil and mineral contamination without impairing the anti-slip properties of the tiles.
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