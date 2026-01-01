FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-580.0Polymer-based wipe care without layer build-up for maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring. Anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04.
Packaging size (l)
2.5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
4
pH value
9
Weight (kg)
2.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
255 x 255 x 290
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas