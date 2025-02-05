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    Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22 with arm | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum with flexible extraction arm, grey metal body, mounted on wheels.

    Industrial deduster

    ID 130/22 Z22 with arm

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 9.990-921.0

    • Automatic filter cleaning
    • Very quiet IE3 radial fan
    • 170-litre stainless steel collection container
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