iSolar 800 Advanced | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.368-094.0iSolar 800 water-driven brush head, 800 mm wide, for water flow rates of 700-1,000 l/h. With two contra-rotating disc brushes and flexible angle joint. For photovoltaic systems.
Flow Rate (l/h)
700 1000
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Connecting Thread
M 18
Diameter (mm)
800
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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