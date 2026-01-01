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    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, control panel, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 40/12-1 H Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 9.990-266.0

    • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
    • Low-wear EC turbine
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