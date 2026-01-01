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Industrial vacuum
This device requires instruction
Part number: 9.990-266.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
43.8 / 158
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
249 / 24.9
Container capacity (l)
40
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
1.2
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
73
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
1.6
Secondary filter dust class
H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
1.6
Weight without accessories (kg)
51
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
51.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
645 x 655 x 1140
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas