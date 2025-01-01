Shop our best deals this month!

    BRANDING CONCEPTS VEHICLE WASH

    Hand in hand with a strong brand: Your success is our goal. For this purpose, we provide you with everything you need for immediate increased revenue. Benefit from our globally successful Kärcher brand recognition. Boost your sales through suitable branding options and gain the trust of your customers with the proven Kärcher quality. Our flexible concepts are suitable for every site, and our excellent brand image allows you to shine in every way.

    Clean Park

    Kärcher Clean Park

    Complete Kärcher Branding

    • Best possible use of the brand
    • Maximum advertising impact
    • Premium Kärcher Partner
    • Marketing campaigns
    Car wash

    Kärcher Car Wash

    Complete Kärcher branding - for service stations only

    • Best possible use of the brand
    • Maximum advertising impact
    • Premium Kärcher Partner
    • Marketing campaigns
    • Individualization possible
    Powered by kärcher

    Powered by Kärcher

    Co-Branding

    • Restricted use of the brand
    • Medium advertising impact
    • Kärcher Partner
    • Marketing support
    • Strong appearance: Own brand meets proven Kärcher quality
    Kärcher Clean Park – hand in hand to success with a strong brand

    Place your trust in an established brand with over 100 partners and 150 systems already in operation. The modern system concept for professional vehicle cleaning fulfils the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability.

