Kärcher Clean Park
Complete Kärcher Branding
- Best possible use of the brand
- Maximum advertising impact
- Premium Kärcher Partner
- Marketing campaigns
Hand in hand with a strong brand: Your success is our goal. For this purpose, we provide you with everything you need for immediate increased revenue. Benefit from our globally successful Kärcher brand recognition. Boost your sales through suitable branding options and gain the trust of your customers with the proven Kärcher quality. Our flexible concepts are suitable for every site, and our excellent brand image allows you to shine in every way.
Complete Kärcher branding - for service stations only
Co-Branding
Place your trust in an established brand with over 100 partners and 150 systems already in operation. The modern system concept for professional vehicle cleaning fulfils the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability.