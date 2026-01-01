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    Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor sweeper with a steering wheel, seat, and visible rotating brush, designed for professional cleaning.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 85/50 R Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.351-127.0

    • Electric sweeper, 105 Ah gel battery, battery charger, low container emptying
    • 850 mm working width, 5100 m²/h area performance, 2 x 25 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, flat pleated filter, side brush on the right
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