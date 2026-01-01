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    LED nozzle light | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher flashlight with a mounting bracket, featuring a textured grip and a circular light at the front.

    LED nozzle light

    Part number: 2.680-002.0

    Bright, lightweight LED work light for direct mounting on spray lance of EASY!Force high-pressure gun. Better view in unfavourable lighting conditions for up to 5 working hours.
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