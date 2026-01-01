LED nozzle light | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.680-002.0Bright, lightweight LED work light for direct mounting on spray lance of EASY!Force high-pressure gun. Better view in unfavourable lighting conditions for up to 5 working hours.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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