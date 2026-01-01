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    Plug nipple | Kärcher

    Metal connector with threaded end and smooth cylindrical body, isolated on a white background.

    Plug nipple

    Part number: 6.401-459.0

    Hardened stainless steel male coupling for quick coupling 6.401-458. With M 22 x 1.5 external thread.
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