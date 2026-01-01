Premium MF Cloth Shine blue 38 x 38 cm 5 x | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-155.0
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Textile material
85% PET / 15% PA
Manufacturing type
Circular knitted fabric
Washing temperature (°C)
60
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Wash cycles¹⁾
500
Quantity (Piece(s))
5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg / g/m²)
0.1 / 215
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 400
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas