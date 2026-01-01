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    Premium MF Cloth Shine blue 38 x 38 cm 5 x | Kärcher

    Blue microfibre cloth with zigzag edges, laid flat against a white background.

    Premium MF Cloth Shine blue 38 x 38 cm 5 x

    Part number: 6.999-155.0

    • Ultra microfibre cloth specially designed for glass, made from 85% PET and 15% PA
    • 40 × 40 cm, 215 g/m²
    • Smooth and shiny surfaces, lint-free and residue-free cleaning
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.