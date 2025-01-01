PressurePro Active Cleaner, neutral RM 55

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-090.0Universal active cleaner for high-pressure cleaners for removal of grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions and insect residue on façades and delicate surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
10
Weight (kg)
10.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 230 x 190
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas