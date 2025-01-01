Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher RM 55 detergent container with green liquid, featuring product label and cleaning instructions.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, neutral RM 55

    Part number: 6.295-090.0

    Universal active cleaner for high-pressure cleaners for removal of grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions and insect residue on façades and delicate surfaces.
