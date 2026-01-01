PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-192.0Effortlessly removes stubborn deposits and coatings like lime, rust, grease, protein, beer stone and milkstone on tiles and containers. Very stable foam blanket on all surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
2
Weight (kg)
21.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 237 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas