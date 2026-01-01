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    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 59 detergent container with label detailing product information, featuring a white and yellow design.

    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59

    Part number: 6.295-192.0

    Effortlessly removes stubborn deposits and coatings like lime, rust, grease, protein, beer stone and milkstone on tiles and containers. Very stable foam blanket on all surfaces. 
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